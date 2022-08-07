Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 73.11% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Redfin updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Up 14.3 %

Redfin stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $16,882,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

