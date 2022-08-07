REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367,088 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of REE Automotive worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
REE Automotive Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.44. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REE. BTIG Research dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.