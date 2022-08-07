REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367,088 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of REE Automotive worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.44. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REE. BTIG Research dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.