Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,825 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.62) price objective on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($34.37) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.92) to GBX 2,600 ($31.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.86).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,384 ($29.21) on Wednesday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,252.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £45.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,943.21.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.