Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,825 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.62) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($34.37) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.92) to GBX 2,600 ($31.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,518.75 ($30.86).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,384 ($29.21) on Wednesday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($25.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($30.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,252.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £45.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,943.21.

Relx Cuts Dividend

About Relx

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.