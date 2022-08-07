renBTC Price Hits $23,019.70 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $23,019.70 or 1.00119569 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $91.14 million and $2.26 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00132313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068292 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,959 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.