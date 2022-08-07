REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0958 on Top Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $2.16 million and $16,995.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.