Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $11.81. Repsol shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 154,732 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.40) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($15.67) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($18.04) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

