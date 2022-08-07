Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

