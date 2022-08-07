Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
