Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

