Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics and 23andMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $61.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. 23andMe has a consensus target price of 5.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given 23andMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 23andMe has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and 23andMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -146.82% -129.74% -40.85% 23andMe -79.99% -25.41% -19.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and 23andMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $194.75 million 21.34 -$303.09 million ($4.87) -13.11 23andMe $271.89 million 6.01 -$217.49 million -0.66 -5.52

23andMe has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 23andMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of 23andMe shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of 23andMe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

23andMe beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing its lead product candidate inclacumab, novel human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III a clinical trial to reduce the incidence of painful vaso-occlusive crises, and resulting hospital admissions; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor that is in Phase I development. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD and beta thalassemia; and Sanofi S.A. to two early-stage research programs in SCD. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

