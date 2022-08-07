Rise (RISE) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (RISE) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Rise has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $146,146.71 and approximately $68.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00049211 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,272,168 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

