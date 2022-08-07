Robert W. Baird Trims Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Target Price to $62.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

