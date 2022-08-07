Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 9th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

ROL stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

