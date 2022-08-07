ROOBEE Trading 10% Lower This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1.01 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007821 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00243138 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,413,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.