Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 285 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital owned 0.24% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAL. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 342,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GAL opened at $40.24 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

