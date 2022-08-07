Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,079 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $551.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.75 and its 200 day moving average is $561.23. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

