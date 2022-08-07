Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,226 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $250.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

