Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

