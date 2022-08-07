Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

GD stock opened at $228.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

