Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $386,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

