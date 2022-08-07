Rossmore Private Capital Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.