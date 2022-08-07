Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $34.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.92.

DXC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

