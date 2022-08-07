Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $121.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

