RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

ITB stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

