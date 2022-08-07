Rune Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $336.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Rune has a market capitalization of $547,448.57 and approximately $336.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $40.50 or 0.00176351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

