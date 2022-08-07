Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.829 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

