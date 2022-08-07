Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.829 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
SBR stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.