SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $833.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.32 or 0.99944653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00230143 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00171647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00270778 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00054265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005194 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

