SafeInsure 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 180.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $15,031.99 and $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00159771 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009411 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,124,266 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.