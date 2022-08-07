SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $14,860.55 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $14,860.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,120,714 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

