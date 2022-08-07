SafeMoon Inu Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $29,496.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00647218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014070 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
