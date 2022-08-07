Saito (SAITO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $756,409.00

Saito (SAITO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saito has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and $756,409.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saito has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00633330 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014662 BTC.
Saito Coin Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Saito Coin Trading
