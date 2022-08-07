Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.63, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

