SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $16,048.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.