SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($107.22) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 650.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

