Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.