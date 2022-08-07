Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.85

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and traded as high as $36.38. Schroders shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 306 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHNWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.97) to GBX 2,970 ($36.39) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,040 ($37.25) to GBX 3,050 ($37.37) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.66) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Schroders Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

Schroders Company Profile

Shares of Schroders are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 15th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

