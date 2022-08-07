Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,517.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.