Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.