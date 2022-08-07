Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,446,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

