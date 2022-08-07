SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 33.1% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $10,229.00 and $8.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars.

