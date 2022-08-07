Shadows Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,347.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $335,019.90 and $17,347.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,997.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00067307 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

