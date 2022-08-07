Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $92,219.60 and approximately $72.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.