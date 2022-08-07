Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $92,219.60 and approximately $72.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Shield Protocol
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.