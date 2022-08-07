Shield Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $331.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $95,479.43 and approximately $331.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00670280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.