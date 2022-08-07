Shield Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $331.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $95,479.43 and approximately $331.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00670280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014000 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Buying and Selling Shield Protocol
