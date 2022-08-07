Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($170.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

