Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 12,247 Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Price Performance

VIRC stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $32.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

