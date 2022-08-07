Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) by 303.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Ballantyne Strong worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,346.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,209,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

