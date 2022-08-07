Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 22,000 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $66,219.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,454,519 shares of company stock valued at $20,285,893. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hayward Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.