Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.