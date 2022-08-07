Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

