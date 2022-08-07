Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $295.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.